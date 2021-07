While the Tampa Bay Rays’ record of 43-30 is the seventh-best in baseball (and just 0.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox for first in the AL East), they do have some reason for concern given how things have been going for them lately. In particular, they had star pitcher Tyler Glasnow injured earlier this month, and they were just swept by the Seattle Mariners. And, following that sweep, as Marc Tompkin of The Tampa Bay Times reported, they’re going to call up top prospect Wander Franco (seen above in a March 14 spring training game), widely seen as MLB’s top prospect for the past two years: