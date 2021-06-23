Cancel
Music

NBA YoungBoy may be on Wusyaname, Tyler The Creator's newest single, and fans are losing it

By Iram Sharifah Khan
thefocus.news
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler The Creator has just dropped his latest single, Wusyaname, and fans are wondering whether NBA YoungBoy features on it after reports of his name being previewed. Did NBA YoungBoy collab with Tyler The Creator on new single?. NBA Youngboy does feature on Tyler the creators new single titled ‘Wusyaname’,...

www.thefocus.news
California State
Nba Youngboy
Post Malone
Entertainment
Youtube
Music
Celebrities
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Drops The "Juggernaut" Video

Tyler, the Creator is fresh off the heels of unleashing his sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost. Featuring guest appearances from NBA YoungBoy, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, 42 Dugg, DJ Drama, and more, the Grammy-winning artist continued to build from the greatness of his fifth studio album Igor.
CelebritiesVulture

Lose Yourself in Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Wus Ya Name’ Music Video

If there’s one thing Tyler, the Creator is about, it’s bread. The Cali rapper’s new music video “Wus Ya Name” sees him pulling up to a French patisserie, “for this brioche my boy told me about,” and ending up in love. Solo directed under his Golf Haley moniker, he hops out of a car and into a flower boy’s paradise: garden seating filled with Black and brown people riding bikes, playing games, enjoying their day. He raps and sings the entire flirty track, stylized as “WUSYANAME,” while following a highlight-glazed beauty down the lawn. The camera pans to reveal she’s holding an equally beautiful croissant — who knows who he was really flirting with? “Wus Ya Name” is a throwback R&B track decorated with Tyler’s signature wordplay. It’s the second single from his upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, out June 25, after mixtape-inspired “Lumberjack.” Tyler teased the album with a clip titled “Side Street” last week, as billboards popped up across Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, reading “Call Me If You Get Lost” with a phone number. Tyler, the Creator won his first Grammy award for Best Rap Album last year for Igor. Go ahead and lose yourself in the “Wus Ya Name” video above.
Musichypebeast.com

Tyler, the Creator Reminds Fans He Is Still a Rapper and to Not "Let the Wig Get You Twisted"

Tyler, The Creator wants fans to still remember that he is a rapper and how much he loves hip-hop. In a recent interview with Billboard ahead of the BET Awards this weekend, where he performed “Lumberjack” from his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler explained, “I just love rap so godamn much. listening to [The Dedication] with [Lil] Wayne and We Got It For Cheap with Clipse really shaped me into who I am. I think a lot of people forget that I’m a rapper because I’m so multifaceted. I just had to remind everyone, ‘Don’t let the wig get it twisted, y’all n***as can’t f**k with me.’”
Theater & DanceThe New Yorker

Tyler, the Creator’s Victory Lap

In the early two-thousands, the Philadelphia d.j. Drama propelled the careers of countless rappers through his Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. A raconteur and prodigious trash-talker, Drama served as an m.c. and narrator of sorts, prodding his guests to perform as the most confident, swaggering versions of themselves. The series, which would later include performers like Jeremih and Donald Glover (a.k.a. Childish Gambino) in its ranks, showcased the talents of mixtape vets like Lil Wayne and Jeezy. In 2005, the rapper T.I., also part of the Gangsta Grillz coterie, signed Drama to his record label, and the d.j. made a deal with an independent distributor that started selling his mixtapes in a major retail chain.
MusicBillboard

Fans Choose Tyler, The Creator's 'Lumberjack' as This Week's Favorite New Music

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 18) on Billboard, choosing the 30-year-old rapper's latest track as their favorite new music release of the past week. "Lumberjack," which will be featured on Tyler's forthcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, brought in nearly 37% of the vote, beating out new music by H.E.R. (Back of My Mind), DaBaby ("Ball If I Want To"), Leon Bridges ("Why Don't You Touch Me"), and others.
CelebritiesComplex

Tyler, the Creator and ASAP Nast’s Ongoing Style Feud, Explained

Tyler, the Creator dropping Call Me If You Get Lost was semi-unexpected. About a week before its actual release date he posted short videos and vignettes to his IG and YouTube giving everyone a feel for what he had in store. But we’re not sure if anyone expected that the playful, happy-go-lucky rapper’s album drop would be associated with any type of “beef.” Until Tyler got on IG Live and said the following: “To n****s who saying I took they style, you will never amount to me, okay? Just know that. They know who I’m talking about. Just listen to that ‘Rise!’ verse.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Tyler, the Creator’s New Video for “Corso”

Tyler, the Creator has shared another music video from his latest LP Call Me If You Get Lost. This one’s for “Corso.” The clip was directed by Tyler (under his Wolf Haley moniker), and co-stars DJ Drama, who features on the song and prominently throughout Call Me If You Get Lost. Watch Tyler perform at a kid’s birthday party in the colorful, balloon-filled visual below.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator’s New Album "Call Me If You Get Lost": Everything We Know

It started with a billboard. Now, fans are expecting a new record titled Call Me If You Get Lost to arrive from Tyler, The Creator by the end of the week. Longtime fans know Tyler as an endlessly creative visionary that puts a concerted effort beyond just the music to create entire eras and aesthetics to go along with each album release, evidenced by his ever-evolving GOLF WANG clothing brand, his countless self-directed music videos and the impressive Camp Flog Gnaw Festival held in Los Angeles every year.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Frank Ocean Fans Geek Out Over Cameo On Tyler, The Creator's Album

Tyler, The Creator unleashed his CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST album on Friday (June 25) and fans were disappointed to not see Frank Ocean’s name listed on the tracklist, but his Odd Future running mate does make an uncredited appearance on the back-end of track No. 3 “LEMONHEAD” featuring 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star 42 Dugg.
Musicthefocus.news

Tyler The Baudelaire Creator: What's the meaning of Tyler's new name?

Tyler The Creator’s hotly anticipated new album Call Me If You Get Lost arrived today, featuring what appears to be a new character, Tyler Baudelaire, or Sir Baudelaire. So, what’s the meaning of Tyler’s new name, Sir Tyler Baudelaire?. What is the meaning of Tyler Baudelaire?. Seven hours ago, Tyler...
MusicPosted by
GQMagazine

Tyler, The Creator's Best Rap Performances

You’ve probably heard this, but Tyler, the Creator is rapping again. One of the predominant narratives around the release of his new studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, is that he’s rediscovered a passion for the craft of rap that had diminished. A clip from Tyler’s 2014 interview with Larry King features the musician explaining that he felt creatively limited by the genre.
MusicBillboard

Tyler, the Creator Cries at a Kid's Birthday Party in 'Corso' Music Video

In a continuation of his last video for the YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign-assisted "WUSYANAME," Tyler delivers the next chapter of his Call Me If You Get Lost story, featuring characters from the last visual and a cohesive vintage aesthetic, leaning into the theatrical feel of the project itself.
Beauty & FashionGenius

Here’s One Of The Sketches That Inspired Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Alternate Album Cover

Although Tyler, The Creator’s main album cover for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST is a driver’s license shot that pays homage to Ol' Dirty Bastard, the project also has a more intricate secondary cover featuring an acrylic painting by artist Gregory Ferrand. The final product, done in a style Ferrand describes as inspired by “comics, Mexican muralists, and 1950’s fashion,” is an intricate portrait of the rapper, but it all started with a pencil sketch.
Musictalentrecap.com

Pharrell Rapping is a Major Highlight of Tyler, The Creator’s New Album

Tyler, The Creator’s new Call Me If You Get Lost album is the ultimate follow-up to his 2019 Grammy-winning album Igor. One of the biggest highlights of the entire album is Pharrell Williams going absolutely off with a 40-second rap verse. The song “Juggernaut” is a chaotic masterpiece. Pharrell is...