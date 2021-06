I know you don’t know what to say. You didn’t know what to say when you heard she was diagnosed and you didn’t know what to say when you saw her for the first time with her hair falling out and you sure didn’t know when you found out she died. And that’s okay. How could you? I didn’t expect you to know what to say any of those times anyway. But I’ll be real honest, I didn’t think we would still be so uncomfortable. I thought once the facts were out there, that she was sick, that she died, you and I could figure out what to say to each other. Say something. Say anything. Or say something else. I didn’t expect us to still feel so uncomfortable.