The 10 Best Party Games on Nintendo Switch – SwitchArcade Special Edition

We’ve got another SwitchArcade Special Edition for you, listing some of our favorite games on the platform. This time we’re going in a slightly different direction. Little by little, things are moving in a direction where gatherings can happen again. That means you might find yourself in need of some party games to entertain groups of varying sizes and shapes. Thus, we’ve decided to make a list of ten of our favorite multiplayer party games on the Nintendo Switch. The games are in no particular order, and are simply some of the party games we’ve had the most fun with. Feel free to mention any of your favorites we missed by posting in the comments below!