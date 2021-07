I admit that I fell into the trap of using every NBA playoff game as a referendum on the legacy of every NBA star. Things are never that simple, and winning a championship is hard. Especially in the NBA, where it’s an actual referendum on how your team is built. It’s not hockey where the bounces just go your way for a month, or baseball, when your bullpen can’t give up a hit for a couple weeks. Playoffs are more “you are what your record says you are” than the NBA.