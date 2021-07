Reddit is one of the most popular online community platforms in the United States. Most often, this platform is used to promote their sites and projects, as well as to communicate with the target audience. It is not uncommon for users to make mistakes and break basic rules published on https://reddit-marketing.pro. Because of some mistakes and violations of community rules, moderators delete accounts. No one wants to have their profile deleted. Especially after a few months or years of active communication on the site with other users.