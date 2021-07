An engineer and amateur codebreaker believes that he has cracked the final two scrambled messages of the Zodiac Killer, one of which appears to reveal his identity. In the late 1960s, heading into the early 1970s, a serial killer going by the pseudonym "Zodiac" murdered at least five people in California. During his spree, the killer sent taunting messages to the press written through a cipher, where letters are substituted for different letters or numbers (or in the case of the Zodiac killer, a series of symbols).