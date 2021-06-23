Cancel
Watch Now: Italian hospital uses CT scan on mummy, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, Associated Press
Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAncient Egypt met modern medicine when a mummy underwent a CT scan at an Italian hospital, watch otters at the Oregon Zoo play in ice amid a heatwave, and more of today's top videos.

Worldwopular.com

Watch Egyptian Mummy Get Ct Scan

An ancient mummy, believed to belong to a priest, got a CT scan at a hospital in Milan, Italy. The procedure is part of a project that aims to discover the mummy's identity and the way it was preserved. Watch: Hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy.
Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy

BERGAMO, Italy (Reuters) – Ancient Egypt met modern medical technology when a mummy underwent a CT scan at an Italian hospital as part of a research project to discover its secrets. The mummy of Ankhekhonsu, an ancient Egyptian priest, was transferred from Bergamo’s Civic Archaeological Museum to Milan’s Policlinico hospital,...
Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy

