Franklin County panel sends $7 million budget to commissioners

FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee voted Wednesday to approve a $7 million budget for 2021-22. The panel members clarified that of the $86,701 approved on June 9 for program grants, they are requesting commissioners take $58,001 owed to three nonprofits to be taken from the county’s undesignated fund. The total of $58,001 was raised in two budget years for Western Maine Community Action, Western Maine Transportation Services and SeniorsPlus.