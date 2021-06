Those moving to the Hamptons just may find a forever home in this area, which is rich with history, natural beauty and cultural touchstones. Here’s what you need to know. I started coming to the Hamptons in 2013. As a Brooklyn resident at the time, a friend offered me a summer job working at one of East Hampton’s most renowned restaurants. I rented a house in Montauk and by the time Labor Day Weekend arrived, I was hooked. The Hamptons had my heart. I spent the rest of that year trying to figure out how to make it back. Moving to the Hamptons isn’t for everyone, but if you prefer a slowed-down lifestyle, it just might be for you.