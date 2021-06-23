Cancel
Brandon, FL

What’s Happening At Center Place? Pixie Painters, Fabstraq, Drawing, Watercolors & More

By Libby Hopkins
ospreyobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenter Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is full steam ahead with its summer programming. It has added more children’s and teens’ art classes for the summer. “Since we had such a great response to our spring classes, we’ve decided to add more for the summer,” said Center Place’s president, Ryan Odiorne. “It’s great seeing our former artist returning to teach our adult programs as well.”

Brandon, FL
Florida Entertainment
Judy Johnson
#Fine Art#Watercolors#Pixie Painters#Center Place#Freeform Art#Graphite Drawing#Colored Pencil Drawing#Oil Painting
