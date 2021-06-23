Edison awards fire technology scholarships

INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Community College won the national Excellence in Institutional Efficiency Summit Award at the 2021 Salesforce Education Summit for its system-wide implementation of Tableau, Mulesoft, Marketing Cloud and EDA in just two years. The award is given to a college or university that is using Salesforce to increase operational efficiency in one or more areas of campus. Ivy Tech was selected over two other finalists, Florida State University and the University of Kentucky and was the only community college nominated for the award.