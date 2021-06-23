Cancel
Edison awards fire technology scholarships

By News Release
signalscv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees. The students – Isaac Ascencion, Jacob Denton, Marcelino Juarez, Luis Olaya, Axel Palacios, Joshua Reed, Thomas Reid, Tyler Robles and Hunter Tubbs – had to have a cumulative GPA of 2.7 or higher, be enrolled in the college’s fire technology program, and respond to four essay questions about their fire service career goals.

signalscv.com
