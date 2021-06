As part of the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan update, the city of Santa Clarita will host a walking tour and pop-up booth at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The walking tour will begin and end in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library (24500 Main St.) and will enable residents to offer input on the future of the city’s oldest neighborhood.