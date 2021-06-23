Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Holds Position Dip

On Balance Volume: Neutral. The USDCHF technical analysis of the price chart on the daily timeframe shows USDCHF, Daily is rebounding above the 200-day moving average MA(200) which is starting to rise. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 0.9236. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 0.9141. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.