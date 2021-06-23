Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Holds Position Dip
LTC/USD – Daily Chart. It is shown on the LTC/USD daily chart that the crypto’s value holds a position dip around its previously most lowly trading spot. As of writing, a small bullish candlestick appears somewhat beefing up in between the levels of $150 and $110 signaling a promising upswing of the market. The bearish trend-line remains laying across the SMA trend lines. The 50-day SMA indicator is placed over the 14-day SMA trend-line. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region with closed lines seemingly attempting to cross back northbound. Going by that indicator’s reading is suggesting the possibility that an upside move is in the offing.insidebitcoins.com