Fire burns home, RV and trees in Des Moines early Wednesday morning

An early morning fire burned a home, an RV and some trees in Des Moines early Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021.

The blaze happened in the 23100 block of 24th Ave South (map below) at around 4:10 a.m.

When South King Fire crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed, some trees had caught fire and an RV was burning.

Flames were so intense that firefighters had to take a defensive position.

The fire was put out just before 5 a.m.

The owner told KOMO News that he was renovating the house and living in an RV on the property. A neighbor woke him up to get him out of the RV, which also caught fire.