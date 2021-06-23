Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retests $34,800 High
The Bitcoin bulls are working hard to nurture a bullish trend from the support at $31,708. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently trading 2.66% higher on the day after the coin opened the session at $32,538 and touches the daily high of $31,708. The first digital asset is moving within the short-term bullish trend amid low volatility. The current conditions imply that the price may stay range-bound during the next trading hours as the coin remains below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Meanwhile, the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) may start moving sideways.