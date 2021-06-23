Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retests $34,800 High

The Ripple price is hovering at $0.67 as it lacks imminent support and therefore, trades in the red with dense selling pressure. XRP/USD is now down at a low of $0.64 and the weakness of Ripple (XRP) is quite apparent now as the digital asset will have very little support on the way down to $0.45. However, traders should take note that most of the market is also seeing red numbers, major coins have been holding on quite well. The Ripple bulls will now need to see a bounce from any support level to have any chance to recover their daily uptrends.