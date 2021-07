The Milwaukee Bucks have much on their mind as they look to even up their Conference Finals series with the Atlanta Hawks Friday night at Fiserv Forum. After dropping Game 1 in what ended up being a 116-113 loss, the Bucks have ground to make up and have to regain their success while at home against a Hawks team that continues to raise the bar of expectations. While there is much work to be done, their star guard Jrue Holiday appears to be back on track offensively if Game 1 was any indication.