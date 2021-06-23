Cancel
Video Games

Mythic Games Reveals 6: Siege – The Board Game

By Gavin Sheehan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMythic Games unveiled their latest tabletop project as they are working to release 6: Siege – The Board Game. Based on the video game Rainbow Six Siege from Ubisoft, the game will essentially give you the tabletop experience of playing a raid map with just two players. One side playing the attacking team with a bomb in the complex while the other players the defenders trying to burst in and defuse. In order to get the game up and going, the team has launched a Kickstarter campaign to get the project funded, which they've already surpassed the original $100k goal as they're at over $700k (as of when we're writing this) with just over a week to go. You can read more about the game below as we wait for the finding to finish and a release date to be announced.

