A handy guide to a Quality of Earnings Report and reasons you should invest in one. A company’s financial history tells a story. One that unveils its day-to-day operations through numbers – successes and failures included. It teaches you what drives consumers to a business and what drives them away. Financial history can show you how a business performs compared to its competitors and so much more. When you’re buying or selling a business, key questions like, “What is the business’s annual revenue?” and “What is the company’s profit?” can all be answered in an analysis of a business’s financial history. However, like any story, a company’s financial history can be easily manipulated into different tales depending on who you hear it from.