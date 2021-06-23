Docket No. SU21P1149GD In the matter of Gerald Graham

Citation Giving Notice of Petition for Appointment of Guardian for Incapacitated Person Pursuant to G.L. c. 190B, §5-304 To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Brigham & Women’s Hospital of Boston, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Gerald Graham is in need of a Guardian and requesting that (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Guardian to serve Without Surety on the bond.