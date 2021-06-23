Cancel
Politics

Docket No. SU04P0562EP1 In the matter of Elma Ina Lewis

baystatebanner.com
 9 days ago

Requesting allowance of the 1st – 15th account(s) as Personal Representative and any other relief as requested in the Petition. You have the right to obtain a copy of the Petition from the Petitioner or at the Court. You have a right to object to this proceeding. To do so, you or your attorney must file a written appearance and objection at this Court before 10:00 a.m. on 07/20/2021. This is NOT a hearing date, but a deadline by which you must file a written appearance and objection if you object to this proceeding. If you fail to file a timely written appearance and objection followed by an Affidavit of Objections within thirty (30) days of the return date, action may be taken without further notice to you.

www.baystatebanner.com
State
Massachusetts State
Politics
Suffolk County, MA

DOCKET NO. SU21P0842PM In the matter of Marie Ferailleur

CITATION GIVING NOTICE OF PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF CONSERVATOR OR OTHER PROTECTIVE ORDER PURSUANT. Respondent (Person to be Protected/Minor) To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Mattapan Health and Rehabilitation of Mattapan, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Marie Ferailleur is in need of a Conservator or other protective order and requesting that (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Conservator to serve Without Surety on the bond.
Boston, MA

Docket No. SU21P1256GD In the matter of Briant Mejia

Citation Giving Notice of Petition for Appointment of Guardian for Incapacitated Person Pursuant to G.L. c. 190B, §5-304 To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by DMH of Westborough, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Briant Mejia is in need of a Guardian and requesting that Joycelyn Feliz of Boston, MA (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Guardian to serve Without Surety on the bond.
Politics

Docket No. SU21P1061EA Estate of Robert Moorefield Rouse

To all persons interested in the above captioned estate, by Petition of Petitioner Mary J Rouse of Oneonta, AL a will has been admitted to informal probate. Mary J Rouse of Oneonta, AL has been informally appointed as the Personal Representative of the estate to serve without surety on the bond.
Relationships

Docket No. SU21D0949DR Dinner vs Dinner

The Plaintiff has filed a Complaint for Divorce requesting that the Court grant a divorce for. The Complaint is on file at the Court. An Automatic Restraining Order has been entered in this matter preventing you from taking any action which would negatively impact the current financial status of either party. SEE Supplemental Probate Court Rule 411.
Politics

Docket No. SU21P0022EA Estate of Lawanda Lesley

A Petition for Sale of Real Estate has been filed by Sonja M. Montgomery of Dorchester, MA requesting that the court authorize the Personal Representative to sell the decedent’s real estate at a private sale. You have the right to obtain a copy of the Petition from the Petitioner or...
Politics

Docket No. SU21P1238EA Estate of Fannie Mae Belton

A Petition for Formal Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed by Joyce C. Belton of Jamaica Plain, MA requesting that the Court enter a formal Decree and Order and for such other relief as requested in the Petition. IMPORTANT NOTICE. You have the right to obtain a copy of...
Boston, MA

Docket No. SU21P0811GD In the matter of Irene Garcia

Citation Giving Notice of Petition for Appointment of Guardian for Incapacitated Person Pursuant to G.L. c. 190B, §5-304 To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Sissie Gonzalez of Boston, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Irene Garcia is in need of a Guardian and requesting that Sissie Gonzalez of Boston, MA (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Guardian to serve on the bond.
Law

Probate - Courts protecting you after death

Although it may be a little late to protect you after death, probate definitely protects your interests and your heirs and insures that your possessions will be distributed in the manner you desire. Probate is not limited to estates where the decedent had a will. Every estate that holds titled...
Politics

Morning Docket: 06.18.21

Ed. note: Above the Law will be having a reduced publication schedule today in honor of Juneteenth. * Kanye West allegedly called his lawyer “f*cking stupid” and stormed out of a hearing. Sounds pretty “heartless“… [Sun]. * Meet the former lawyer who started a successful accessories brand. [Cut]. * The...
Congress & Courts

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...
Law

Disbarred attorney sues Monitor for reporting about him

A disbarred attorney filed a lawsuit against The Monitor, one of its reporters and the paper’s parent corporation, AIM Media Texas, over an article that reported on his disbarment. Mark A. Cantu, a former attorney who previously filed an unsuccessful lawsuit against The Monitor, filed another petition against the paper...
Law

Case activity for Mary Jessie Swanson vs Robert William Swanson on June 17

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Mary Jessie Swanson against Robert William Swanson on June 17. 'Declaration Of Christi M Raimondi Iso Req For Elde R Abuse Restraining Order Filed'. 'Declaration Of Nancy Swanson Adian Iso Of Request For Elder Abuse Restraining...
Politics

BPS spokesperson responds to Banner questions on BCLA-McCormack merger

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Has a contractor been selected for the renovations to the McCormack building?. BPS: Not yet. The project is currently out to bid. Bids are due in July and will be enacted following the completion of the bid process. What’s the scope...
Jefferson City, MO

Missouri AG asks Supreme Court to hear abortion restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an appeal of a ruling striking down new abortion restrictions. Schmitt said he filed a request Thursday for the nation's highest court to hear arguments on a 2019 state law that bans abortions as soon as eight weeks into pregnancy and also prohibits abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.
U.S. Politics

V.I. Judicial Branch to Resume In-Person Proceedings on July 1

Administrator of Courts Regina Petersen advises the public and members of the Virgin Islands Bar Association that the temporary emergency measures implemented at all judicial branch facilities, which previously went into effect at noon, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, expired Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. It will be replaced effective at noon on Thursday, July 1, with the new measures outlined in Supreme Court Administrative Order No. 2021-0009.