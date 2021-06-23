Dr. Brent Michael Starts his Recurring Role as a Medical Expert on KKLA Radio Program "Doc Talk - with Host Rachel Grace"

Brown Books Publishing Group Signs Three Books by Bill Martin Jr. and Michael Sampson. Brown Books Publishing Group Signs Three Books by Bill Martin Jr. and Michael Sampson. New York Times best-selling author team Michael Sampson and the late Bill Martin Jr. (Chicka Chicka 1, 2, 3, Panda Bear, Panda Bear, What Do You See?) have signed the global rights of their next three books to Tom Reale of Brown Books Publishing Group. Each of these three books will be written in the same cadence that readers have come to know and love for decades from the beloved author team. These books will also be introducing the talent of Argentinian artist Nathalie Beauvois as illustrator. Armadillo Antics will be the first of the three books to publish in April 2022, followed by Ten Little Squirrels in Fall 2022, and Bing! Bang! Chugga! Beep! in Spring 2023. All three will be published under the Brown Books Kids imprint.