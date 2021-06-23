Docket No. SU21P0949EA Estate of Ursel May Curry
A Petition for Formal Probate of Will with Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed by Gregory W. Curry of Hyde Park, MA requesting that the Court enter a formal Decree and Order and for such other relief as requested in the Petition. The Petitioner requests that Gregory W. Curry of Hyde Park, MA be appointed as Personal Representative(s) of said estate to serve Without Surety on the bond in an unsupervised administration.www.baystatebanner.com