Docket No. SU21P0949EA Estate of Ursel May Curry

9 days ago
 9 days ago

A Petition for Formal Probate of Will with Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed by Gregory W. Curry of Hyde Park, MA requesting that the Court enter a formal Decree and Order and for such other relief as requested in the Petition. The Petitioner requests that Gregory W. Curry of Hyde Park, MA be appointed as Personal Representative(s) of said estate to serve Without Surety on the bond in an unsupervised administration.

www.baystatebanner.com
Suffolk County, MA

DOCKET NO. SU21P0842PM In the matter of Marie Ferailleur

CITATION GIVING NOTICE OF PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF CONSERVATOR OR OTHER PROTECTIVE ORDER PURSUANT. Respondent (Person to be Protected/Minor) To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Mattapan Health and Rehabilitation of Mattapan, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Marie Ferailleur is in need of a Conservator or other protective order and requesting that (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Conservator to serve Without Surety on the bond.
Boston, MA

Docket No. SU21P1149GD In the matter of Gerald Graham

Citation Giving Notice of Petition for Appointment of Guardian for Incapacitated Person Pursuant to G.L. c. 190B, §5-304 To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Brigham & Women’s Hospital of Boston, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Gerald Graham is in need of a Guardian and requesting that (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Guardian to serve Without Surety on the bond.
Politicsbaystatebanner.com

Docket No. SU21P1267EA Estate of Robert Kit Lee

A Petition for Formal Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed by Marcie R. McMinimee of Denver, CO requesting that the Court enter a formal Decree and Order and for such other relief as requested in the Petition. The Petitioner requests that Marcie R. McMinimee of Denver, CO be appointed as Personal Representative(s) of said estate to serve Without Surety on the bond in an unsupervised administration.
Politicsbaystatebanner.com

Docket No. SU04P0562EP1 In the matter of Elma Ina Lewis

Requesting allowance of the 1st – 15th account(s) as Personal Representative and any other relief as requested in the Petition. You have the right to obtain a copy of the Petition from the Petitioner or at the Court. You have a right to object to this proceeding. To do so, you or your attorney must file a written appearance and objection at this Court before 10:00 a.m. on 07/20/2021. This is NOT a hearing date, but a deadline by which you must file a written appearance and objection if you object to this proceeding. If you fail to file a timely written appearance and objection followed by an Affidavit of Objections within thirty (30) days of the return date, action may be taken without further notice to you.
Politicsbaystatebanner.com

Docket No. NO18P0740GD In the Interests of Robert Merwin

Citation Giving Notice of Petition to Expand the Powers of a Guardian. To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Waltham, MA in the above captioned matter requesting that the court: Expand the powers of a Guardian of the Respondent.
Boston, MA

Docket No. SU21P1256GD In the matter of Briant Mejia

Citation Giving Notice of Petition for Appointment of Guardian for Incapacitated Person Pursuant to G.L. c. 190B, §5-304 To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by DMH of Westborough, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Briant Mejia is in need of a Guardian and requesting that Joycelyn Feliz of Boston, MA (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Guardian to serve Without Surety on the bond.
Docket No. SU21D0949DR Dinner vs Dinner

Docket No. SU21D0949DR Dinner vs Dinner

The Plaintiff has filed a Complaint for Divorce requesting that the Court grant a divorce for. The Complaint is on file at the Court. An Automatic Restraining Order has been entered in this matter preventing you from taking any action which would negatively impact the current financial status of either party. SEE Supplemental Probate Court Rule 411.
Politicsbaystatebanner.com

Docket No. SU21P0022EA Estate of Lawanda Lesley

A Petition for Sale of Real Estate has been filed by Sonja M. Montgomery of Dorchester, MA requesting that the court authorize the Personal Representative to sell the decedent’s real estate at a private sale. You have the right to obtain a copy of the Petition from the Petitioner or...
Politicsbaystatebanner.com

Docket No. SU21P1061EA Estate of Robert Moorefield Rouse

To all persons interested in the above captioned estate, by Petition of Petitioner Mary J Rouse of Oneonta, AL a will has been admitted to informal probate. Mary J Rouse of Oneonta, AL has been informally appointed as the Personal Representative of the estate to serve without surety on the bond.
Politicsbaystatebanner.com

Docket No. SU21P1238EA Estate of Fannie Mae Belton

A Petition for Formal Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed by Joyce C. Belton of Jamaica Plain, MA requesting that the Court enter a formal Decree and Order and for such other relief as requested in the Petition. IMPORTANT NOTICE. You have the right to obtain a copy of...
Politicsbaystatebanner.com

Docket No. SU21P0061EA Estate of Eleanor D. Slaughter

A Petition for Appointment of Special Personal Representative has been filed by Kisha Slaughter of Dorchester, MA requesting that the Court enter a formal Decree and Order and for such other relief as requested in the Petition. The Petitioner requests that Kisha Slaughter of Dorchester, MA be appointed as Personal Representative(s) of said estate to serve on the bond in an unsupervised administration.
Boston, MA

Docket No. SU21P0811GD In the matter of Irene Garcia

Citation Giving Notice of Petition for Appointment of Guardian for Incapacitated Person Pursuant to G.L. c. 190B, §5-304 To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Sissie Gonzalez of Boston, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Irene Garcia is in need of a Guardian and requesting that Sissie Gonzalez of Boston, MA (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Guardian to serve on the bond.
Magnolia, AR

Columbia County Circuit Court releases Thursday docket

A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Defendants are to check in with the bailiff at the beginning of their scheduled time slot. They will remain outside of the building until called in by the bailiff.
Morning Docket: 06.18.21

Morning Docket: 06.18.21

Ed. note: Above the Law will be having a reduced publication schedule today in honor of Juneteenth. * Kanye West allegedly called his lawyer “f*cking stupid” and stormed out of a hearing. Sounds pretty “heartless“… [Sun]. * Meet the former lawyer who started a successful accessories brand. [Cut]. * The...
Big issues await spot on high court docket

Big issues await spot on high court docket

WASHINGTON -- A closely watched voting rights dispute from Arizona is among five cases standing between the Supreme Court and its summer break. But even before the justices wrap up their work, likely later this week, they could say whether they'll add more high-profile issues to what already promises to be a consequential term, beginning in October.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

The Supreme Court's Dockets–Shadow and Otherwise

On Wednesday I will be testifying before the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, and the topic for the hearing is "Case Selection and Review at the Supreme Court." If you'd like to read my written testimony, which addresses the Court's regular docket and what's called the "shadow docket," you can find it here.
Covington, Georgia

Judge grants TPO against Newton community activist Denise Williams

COVINGTON, Georgia (Rockdale Citizen) — Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster granted a temporary protective order against a community activist who the judge found had stalked a local attorney and had verbally threatened to kill her. Attorney Stephanie Lindsey sought the order against Denise Barnes Williams after Williams confronted Lindsey on...
MWRA bid number WRA-4997

MWRA bid number WRA-4997

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority is seeking bids for the following:. To access and bid on Event(s) please go to the MWRA Supplier Portal at www.mwra.com.
Politicsbaystatebanner.com

BPS spokesperson responds to Banner questions on BCLA-McCormack merger

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Has a contractor been selected for the renovations to the McCormack building?. BPS: Not yet. The project is currently out to bid. Bids are due in July and will be enacted following the completion of the bid process. What’s the scope...