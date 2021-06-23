Cancel
Public Safety

Stolen camper recovered, arrest made

 9 days ago

On June 12, at 3 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a stolen camper from D & J Topper and RV, in the township of Bridgeport. A 2010 AmeriLite by Gulf Stream was stolen from the property and driven away. Law enforcement began to work with local area businesses for video footage of the crime.

