Decomposed Body Found In Abandoned Newark Building
A body was found in an abandoned Newark building Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the 100 block of Rose Street where the unidentified body was found around 3 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.
Unconfirmed reports say workers found the decomposed body in a confined space.
Newark firefighters and EMS also responded.
The incident remains under investigation. No further information is available.
