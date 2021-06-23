Decomposed Body Found In Abandoned Newark Building

147 Rose St., Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

A body was found in an abandoned Newark building Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 100 block of Rose Street where the unidentified body was found around 3 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Unconfirmed reports say workers found the decomposed body in a confined space.

Newark firefighters and EMS also responded.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information is available.

