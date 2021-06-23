Cancel
Stillwater, OK

Man arrested for DUI after driving through Claire's

By Ashlynd Huffman ahuffman@stwnewspress.com
Posted by 
The News Press
The News Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5zcB_0adV5d9O00

A Stillwater man was placed under arrest for being suspected of driving under the influence of drugs after driving through Claire’s on Tuesday evening.

Brendan Presley, 18, was driving a 2013 Chevy Silverado eastbound through the parking lot in the 700 block of Perkins Road.

According to the collision report written by Stillwater Officer Trevor Meridith, Presley struck a curb and then drove into Claire’s.

Meridith wrote in the report he was told by Presley that due to the stitches on his left hand, he blacked out for a short period of time, and he didn’t feel good.

The manager of the Claire's store posted in a Stillwater community Facebook group that no employees or customers inside the store were injured.

"Thank you all for your concern, and hopefully we will get a mini remodel and be back up and running soon," she wrote.

Presley was transported to the city jail Tuesday and then transported to Payne County Jail on Wednesday, and a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating substance was filed.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday and will return to court Aug. 10.

