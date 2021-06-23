Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainfield, NJ

Aspiring NJ Attorney Found Dead In PA Was 'Trying To Figure Out Way To Change The World'

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xUa6_0adV5ZZM00
Kevin Rosero Photo Credit: Joel Plummer Facebook (original source unknown)

Support is surging for the family of a 26-year-old aspiring attorney from New Jersey who was found dead in Pennsylvania last week.

Funeral services for Kevin Rosero will be at the Judkins Colonial Home in Plainfield from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

Rosero's body was found in a wooded area of Richland Township, Pennsylvania last week. Brothers Anthony Gamble, 19, and Joshua Gamble, 17, of Franklin Township (Somerset County) have been charged in Rosero's death.

As of Wednesday, more than $12,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for Rosero's family.

A Plainfield High School and Rutgers University graduate, Rosero came to the U.S. with his parents from Ecuador and was set to begin working toward his masters degree in September.

"Kevin didn’t go to school to selfishly improve only his own life, he was trying to figure out a way to change the world," said Rosero's former PHS teacher, Joel Plummer.

"He was politically active and in our last discussion he was considering going to law school so he could practice immigration law. And now Kevin has been found brutally murdered.

"His killers not only killed Kevin, but also all of his dreams of making other people’s lives more prosperous, more just, and more secure. His killers committed a crime against all of us because we all have been robbed of Kevin’s brilliance and compassion."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 35 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
111K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Plainfield, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Plainfield, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plainfield High School#Phs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Rutgers University
Related
Middlesex County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Undocumented Immigrants Block NJ Turnpike In Protest, Murphy Pledges COVID Financial Relief

Protesters demanding more financial aid for undocumented immigrants and other "excluded workers" impacted by COVID-19 blocked part of the New Jersey Turnpike Monday. The caravan of vehicles -- organized by a coalition called "Y Nosotros Que" -- stopped northbound turnpike traffic about 5:45 p.m. between Exits 12 and 13 in Middlesex County, New Jersey State Police said.
Camden County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

South Jersey Dad, Philly Son Arrested By US Marshals After Armed Bank Robbery, Prosecutor Says

A father from South Jersey and his son, from Philadelphia, have been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with an alleged bank robbery, authorities said. The alleged heist of an undisclosed amount of cash occurred on April 26 at Fulton Bank in Voorhees Township, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Voorhees Township Police Chief Louis Bordi.
Atlantic County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

South Jersey Drowning Victim, 23, Identified

Authorities have released the name of a 23-year-old man who reportedly drowned in a popular but hazardous stretch of water in Weymouth Furnace Park. The man's body was recovered from Great Egg Harbor River in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township about two hours after he disappeared on Sunday, reports said.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Barricaded Gunman In Harrisburg ID-ed By Police

Police have identified the barricaded gunman at Pennswood apartments. The man has been identified by police as Derrick Hutcherson, 36, of Harrisburg. The child being held hostage has been identified as his 2-year-old son. The woman who was shot has been confirmed to be Hutcherson's 25-year-old girlfriend. She was shot...
Moonachie, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Prosecutor: Moonachie Fashion Warehouse Worker Swipes $300,000 In Merch With Shipping Scheme

A Hudson County man working at a fashion company’s Moonachie warehouse stole $300,000 worth of merchandise that he had delivered to various addresses, authorities charged. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Moonachie police pointed detectives from his Financial Crimes Unit to Isaac Martinez, 19, after discovering the thefts from the multi-national company in March.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Missing Abington Twp. Man Found Safe

Police in Montgomery County confirmed Tuesday that a man missing out of Abington Township since June 18 was found safe. Daniel Wright, 22, was found to be safe and in good health, Abington Township police announced on Facebook. "It was suggested that he contact his family members, who were concerned...
Putnam County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Scamming Victim In Hudson Valley Of $100K

A Long Island man busted by undercover police officers attempting to scam an 85-year-old Hudson Valley woman out of more than $100,000 was convicted by a jury on multiple charges, the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office announced. Suffolk County resident James Mcinerney, of Coram, was convicted following a jury trial...
SportsPosted by
Daily Voice

Meet The NJ, PA Athletes Crushing The Olympic Trials

A teenage running phenomenon from Trenton smashed a 25-year-old U.S. Olympic Trials record en route to the World Olympics in Tokyo. Athing Mu is among a half-dozen track and field stars with ties to New Jersey and Pennsylvania who qualified for the Summer Games that begin on July 23. Mu...