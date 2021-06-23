Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kernersville, NC

Capitol riot defendant to remain in jail

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bo0df_0adV5U9j00

TRIAD — A federal judge ordered a Kernersville man to remain in detention while awaiting trial on charges in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, citing evidence at a court hearing Wednesday such as the defendant making reference to armor-piercing ammunition in a digital message afterward.

Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that Charles “Charley” Donohoe, 33, will remain at a detention center in North Carolina pending his trial in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Kelly made his ruling after a two-hour teleconference court hearing.

Donohoe is accused of being part of a leadership group in the far-right Proud Boys that prosecutors say planned and organized to attack the Capitol. Donohoe is president of a regional chapter of the group.

Donohoe’s attorney, Lisa Costner of Winston-Salem, argued that U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors haven’t presented evidence that Donohoe took part in or directly organized any violence.

“I don’t believe he is a threat to the community,” Costner said.

Costner was seeking to have Donohoe transferred to at-home custody with electronic monitoring at his grandparents’ home in North Carolina.

Kelly expressed reservations almost from the outset of the hearing about releasing Donohoe from federal detention.

Near the end of the proceedings, the judge referenced a communication presented as evidence by prosecutors that was part of an exchange among Proud Boys members when it became apparent Congress would reconvene to certify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. After one person said it would be “too late” to do anything if Biden became president, Donohoe replied that it would never be too late and made a reference to “green tips” that prosecutors say is a type of armor-piercing ammunition.

“That’s quite a statement there,” Kelley said. “That’s something that’s going to get a judge’s attention. It certainly got mine.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough said that Donohoe’s actions leading up to, during and after the insurrection backed up his violent rhetoric. Prosecutors referenced profanity-laced messages Donohoe made that were threatening in nature.

The charges against Donohoe include resisting law enforcement officers and attacking the Capitol as part of an organized mob, McCullough told the court.

“He is charged with interfering in democracy itself,” he said.

Costner countered that federal attorneys didn’t present clear evidence that Donohoe took part in violence. She said of the ammunition reference, “Certainly it’s an unfortunate comment,” but said he was just “venting and being emotional” from disappointment.

Costner said Donohoe didn’t flee or hide out after Jan. 6, returning to Kernersville to work and care for his young son, and had no weapons at home when he was arrested.

“He was just living his normal life,” Costner told the court.

Costner also cited Donohoe’s service in the U.S. Marine Corps and as a military contractor.

But Kelly ended up ruling for the Justice Department, saying in his concluding remarks that the evidence weighed heavily toward keeping Donohoe in federal detention.

Donohoe has been in custody since his arrest in Kernersville this past February. His initial hearing was in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Winston-Salem before the case was transferred to the District of Columbia.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
2K+
Followers
223
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
North Carolina State
Kernersville, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Triad#The U S District Court#Proud Boys#Congress#Electoral College#The U S Marine Corps#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsBaptist Standard

Supreme Court denies NAMB petition to review case

WASHINGTON (BP)—The U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition by the North American Mission Board to review its ongoing case involving a lawsuit filed by a former Baptist state executive director. Originally filed in 2017 by Will McRaney, former executive director of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware, the lawsuit alleges NAMB...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

An Indictment Will Be ‘Death Blow’ For Trump Hotels, Resorts And Golf Clubs, Say Former Federal Prosecutors

With Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance expected to indict the Trump Organization for financial malfeasance, possibly as soon as this week, former federal prosecutors have taken to the cable airwaves and social media to predict the downfall of the former president’s family business. Yesterday was the deadline for Trump’s lawyers to present evidence that could help his organization avoid criminal charges.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bill Cosby: Why was he released, what happens now – and could he be in line for payout?

Bill Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault has been overturned by Pennsylvania’s highest court after he served two years behind bars and is now set to walk out of prison a free man.The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Mr Cosby should never have been charged in the case, after reaching an agreement with a previous prosecutor.Mr Cosby, 83, had always denied any guilt and said he would rather serve the maximum sentence of 10 years than express remorse for the alleged 2004 incident with his accuser Andrea Constand.The Temple University employee accused The Cosby Show actor of inviting her to...
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Longtime High Point judge steps down

HIGH POINT — A long, distinguished career in the legal profession comes to an end today with the retirement of Judge J. Randall May of High Point, one of the state’s 10 administrative law judges. May, 74, served in that role for 13 years, after succeeding retired Judge Sammie Chess...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Supreme Court says it won’t dismiss case on legislative subpoena power

The Montana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it will not set aside litigation challenging the extent of legislative subpoena power even as state lawmakers have rescinded the subpoenas at the root of the case — itself a spinoff of an earlier legal challenge to law passed in the last legislative session overhauling the judicial nomination […] The post Supreme Court says it won’t dismiss case on legislative subpoena power appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump lashes out as criminal charges loom for his company

Without the use of Twitter, Trump issued a statement - clearly authored by him - in response to looming criminal charges against his business. We discuss the state of things inside MAGA world with Ashley Parker of The Washington Post.
Montana StateIndependent Record

Montana SupCo, skeptical of Legislature, says subpoena issue isn't moot

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear out the remainder of a legal challenge to the Legislature's subpoena power. Last week the GOP-led legislative committee that subpoenaed the judiciary abandoned that effort and said they wanted to handle the matter out of court, but the Supreme Court said it was skeptical the Legislature would not deploy such subpoenas again.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Marine Corps officer pleads not guilty in Capitol riot

A Marine Corps officer on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges for his alleged involvement in the riot at the Capitol that took place on Jan. 6. Maj. Christopher Warnagiris, who in March became the first active-duty service member to be charged in connection with the attack, entered his plea during a virtual arraignment, according to WTOP.
Saint Louis, MOperuzi.xyz

PRONE: Supreme Court weighs in on prone restraint death

DENVER — When the United States Supreme Court decided this week to revive a little-discussed civil rights case against the city of St. Louis, it effectively sent a message to law enforcement officers across the country, according to one of the attorneys who asked the Court to review the case.
Montana StateRegister Citizen

Montana high court will decide on legislative subpoena power

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court said Tuesday that it will decide whether lawmakers had the power to subpoena the emails of the court's administrator. The justices unanimously denied the Legislature's request to dismiss a motion from court administrator Beth McLaughlin asking if lawmakers had the right to subpoena her emails. The Legislature argued last week that the issue was moot because they have withdrawn the subpoena.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Housing inspector general resigns amid pressure after scathing report

The inspector general for the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced her resignation on Tuesday amid calls for her ouster more than two months after a government report said she created a toxic work environment and at times retaliated against colleagues. Laura Wertheimer, an Obama appointee, will step down on...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Senator Who Decided to Tell the Truth

VULCAN, Michigan—Right around the time Donald Trump was flexing his conspiratorial muscles on Saturday night, recycling old ruses and inventing new boogeymen in his first public speech since inciting a siege of the U.S. Capitol in January, a dairy farmer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula sat down to supper. It had been a trying day.