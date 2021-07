NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – CLASSIFIED LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT. MASSACHUSETTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE FOR ADMINISTRATION AND FINANCE. DIVISION OF CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT & MAINTENANCE. Electronic Bids submitted in the format furnished by the Division of Capital Asset Management & Maintenance (DCAMM) and clearly identified as a bid will be received through DCAMM’s E-Bid Room at www.bidexpress.com/businesses/10279/home no later than the date and time specified and will forthwith be publicly opened remotely by DCAMM Bid Room personnel and read aloud over a conference call line. Persons interested in accessing the remote bid opening can do so by using the following conference line number and passcode: CenturyLink Audio Conferencing Dial in number 1-877-820-7831, Passcode: 818087.