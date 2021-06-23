'Under Milk Wood' Review: Michael Sheen Stars in a Tender but Fitful Reimagination of Dylan Thomas
“We are paying you to stay awake and care.” That sounds like an admonition to the audience at the National Theatre’s new production, “Under Milk Wood.” But in fact it’s sensible Susan Brown’s unnamed character’s line to a member of the junior staff of the care-home for the elderly at which she is a supervisor. He’s been asleep on the job again and she’s unhappy because it has meant poor Mr. Jenkins (beautifully bewildered Karl Johnson) has wandered from his room at night and found himself disoriented and scared in the darkened dayroom.www.lmtonline.com