Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Under Milk Wood' Review: Michael Sheen Stars in a Tender but Fitful Reimagination of Dylan Thomas

By David Benedict
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We are paying you to stay awake and care.” That sounds like an admonition to the audience at the National Theatre’s new production, “Under Milk Wood.” But in fact it’s sensible Susan Brown’s unnamed character’s line to a member of the junior staff of the care-home for the elderly at which she is a supervisor. He’s been asleep on the job again and she’s unhappy because it has meant poor Mr. Jenkins (beautifully bewildered Karl Johnson) has wandered from his room at night and found himself disoriented and scared in the darkened dayroom.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Sheen
Person
Dylan Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Milk Wood#The National Theatre#Welsh#Bbc Radio#First Voice#Irish#National Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Milk
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesMySanAntonio

Robert Sacchi, Who Starred in 'The Man With Bogart's Face,' Dies at 89

Actor Robert Sacchi, known for his close resemblance to Humphrey Bogart, died June 23 at Barlow Respiratory Hospital in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 89. Sacchi played the title role in the 1980 feature “The Man With Bogart’s Face.” He also appeared in many films, TV shows and commercials playing Bogart or a Bogart look-alike. That list includes appearances on the sitcom “Cybill,” a Phil Collins musicvideo and “Fantasy Island,” as well as his one-man show, “Bogey’s Back” and touring productions of Woody Allen’s comedy “Play It Again, Sam.”
Theater & Danceculturewhisper.com

Under Milk Wood, National Theatre

A new production of Dylan Thomas’s 1954 radio drama Under Milk Wood is set to reopen the National’s Olivier theatre on Wednesday 16 June. Directed by Lyndsey Turner (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, Saint George and the Dragon), with additional material by Siân Owen, Under Milk Wood will unite on stage Welsh actors Michael Sheen (The Deal, The Queen), Karl Johnson (Wittgenstein) and Siân Phillips (Hedda Gabler, Saint Joan).
CelebritiesTMZ.com

OG 'All My Children' Star Ray MacDonnell Dead at 93

Ray MacDonnell -- one of the original cast members of "All My Children" -- has died ... TMZ has confirmed. According to the Westchester County Medical Examiner ... the veteran stage and TV actor died on June 9 while in hospice care at his home in Chappaqua, NY. The cause of death is unknown.
Theater & Dancemytheatremates.com

‘Beautifully pitched adaptation’: UNDER MILK WOOD – National Theatre

There is something very comforting about walking over Waterloo Bridge and seeing the lights blazing in the National Theatre once more, and while full capacity audiences may still be some time away, the reopening of two of its three spaces in quick succession and the recent announcement of a year-long season, means this premiere venue is very much back in business.
Beauty & Fashionthefilmstage.com

Sweet Thing Review: A Tender, Sensational Family Affair from Alexandre Rockwell

Alexandre Rockwell’s Sweet Thing could be pulled from any era. Shot in striking 16mm black-and-white, the coming-of-age film—Rockwell’s first feature since 2013—is an intimate story about childhood, connection, freedom, and the stories we tell ourselves to survive. Starring Rockwell’s own children Lana and Nico as, respectively, Billie and Nico, Sweet Thing keeps its lens on two children maturing before they should and forced into situations of adulthood.
Sag Harbor, NYEast Hampton Star

Sag Cinema Under the Stars

The Sag Harbor Cinema is partnering with Mashashimuet Park to present an eclectic series of films, focused on anti-heroes and other misfits, in the park every Friday at sunset, starting this week with Allan Arkush's 1979 cult classic, "Rock 'n' Roll High School." Produced by Roger Corman, the musical comedy features the punk rock legends the Ramones, who join the rebellious students at Vince Lombardi High School to overthrow the teachers and take over the building.
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

The week in theatre: J’Ouvert; Under Milk Wood; Happy Days – review

Notting Hill carnival and Dylan Thomas’s radio masterpiece come to the stage, while no one does lockdown like Beckett. It is an unlikely phenomenon in the West End. Women slamming their arguments against the fourth wall of a proscenium arch theatre as if it were a wall of death. Within the past two years, Emilia and Six have supplied feminism in farthingales. Now J’Ouvert, the third play in producer Sonia Friedman’s Re:Emerge season at the Pinter, roars across the stage in Lycra and feathers and sequins, turquoise and pink and scarlet, bumping and grinding. It is greeted, even by a socially distanced, quelled-by-Covid-regs audience, with whoops and a stirring among the stalls: in other circumstances there would be dancing.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Jackie Collins: the reality of life in Joan’s shadow

Three sisters suddenly inherit a lucrative international business that trades in dreams of power, sex and glamour. So how will they all handle their extraordinary legacy?. It sounds like the plot of a Jackie Collins pool-side bestseller. But the truth is better than that, for this is the real inheritance of Collins’s three daughters, who are now planning the future of their late mother’s racy fictional characters while they prepare to celebrate her life and career with the release of a new documentary. Called Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, it has unexpectedly delighted critics at the Tribeca film festival in New York this weekend.
MoviesThe Guardian

‘A pained love letter to boyhood’: Cillian Murphy and Max Porter on their new film

When Max Porter and Cillian Murphy first worked together, Murphy got so wired from performing that he couldn’t sleep. The project was a theatrical adaptation of Porter’s novel Grief is the Thing with Feathers, in which a grieving husband and father of two sons is repeatedly visited by a giant crow. Now, the pair have created All of This Unreal Time, a hybrid of film, music and installation. Neither has yet seen the final mix, but Porter says it’s going to be “fucking noisy”. Directed by Aoife McArdle and with music by the National’s Dessner brothers and Jon Hopkins, the piece is a dreamlike confessional monologue exploring guilt, shame and climate disaster.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Good Omens’ Season 2: Michael Sheen & David Tennant Series Officially Returning

It’s good news for Good Omens as Amazon Studios has announced that the Neil Gaiman fantasy-comedy series will return for a second season. Michael Sheen and David Tennant will reprise their roles as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively, the unlikely duo that teamed up to save the world from the apocalypse. The new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material — the series is based on the best-selling novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, written by Gaiman and the late fantasy author Terry Pratchett.
Moviescornexchange.org.uk

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story

Documentary about the trailblazing life of English popular novelist Jackie Collins, sister to the actress Joan Collins. Interviews, archival footage, family photographs, home movies, and audio recordings provide insight into the life and work of one of the world’s most successful writers.
Farmville, VAfarmvilleherald.com

Stars under the Stars returns this summer

Grab your popcorn and unfold your lawn chair because Stars Under the Stars is back for its 2021 season. Since its inception in 1998, the Stars Under the Stars event has invited residents to gather at the Crute Stage on Main Street in Farmville to watch classic movies under the night sky.
MoviesEmpire

Vanessa Kirby Joins Florian Zeller's New Drama The Son

With an Oscar now on his mantelpiece for co-writing The Father (which also scored another acting award for Anthony Hopkins), director Florian Zeller is pushing ahead with the follow-up, another adaptation of one of his plays, The Son. Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern are already part of the cast, and Vanessa Kirby is joining them.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

Thomas the Villain? Plus Fan Favorite Michael and a Week 4 Preview

Juliet is joined by Callie Curry to break down Week 3 of Bachelorette drama. They discuss villains Karl and Thomas (1:38), the premature therapy group date (18:58), and fan favorite Michael (24:28). Then they preview Week 4 and weigh in on which guys will stay and which will go, including Blake Moynes from Clare/Tayshia’s season (44:35).
Fort Worth, TXreviewstl.com

Movie Review: 12 MIGHTY ORPHANS Starring Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen

’12 Mighty Orphans’ is a true story of twelve mighty orphans who ruled Texas high school football during The Great Depression. The book, written by Jim Dent, tells the story of a Masonic Home in Fort Worth that was looked at as second-class citizens by many in the community. Rusty Russell, a coach with a vision, played in the film by Luke Wilson, designs what has become the modern-day spread offense.