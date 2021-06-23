Carolyn Motley

ARCHDALE — Carolyn Annette Dawson Motley, 78, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her residence. She was born May 26, 1943 in Archdale and was the daughter of the late Elmer Austin and Pearl Cranford Dawson. She worked many years as manager of Bennings Credit Union in Lexington and later retired from Allegacy Credit Union in Winston-Salem. She was a faithful member of Garrell Street Baptist Church. Carolyn’s greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafts, fishing, working in her flower garden and going to the beach.