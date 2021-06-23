Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Despite hiring new vendor to verify IDs, 37,000+ unemployment claimants are still waiting

By Mallory Sofastaii
wmar2news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — Federal unemployment insurance programs in Maryland expire in a little more than a week, but thousands of claimants are still waiting for their benefits. On Wednesday, Maryland Secretary of Labor Tiffany Robinson attended an Unemployment Insurance Oversight Committee hearing to discuss implementing new legislation, however, lawmakers had questions about issues that surfaced months ago.

