Thomasville, NC

Floree Bell Hill

High Point Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMASVILLE — Floree Bell Hill, 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Thomasville. Floree was born Dec. 27, 1929 to the late Rufus Bell and Fancie Johnson Bell in Horry County, SC. In South Carolina she taught school in her early years. Floree moved to Thomasville in 1959 and worked as a sewer for many years. She loved the folks she met on the job and Thomasville became her home. Floree loved life and cherished her family.

Thomasville, NC
Thomasville, NC
South Carolina State
