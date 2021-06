Oh, the ever-elusive good night's sleep. Why is it harder to come by than it should be? Whether it be the loud next-door neighbors, background city noise, or your partner snoring inches away from you, there are noises — loud, obnoxious ones and irritating, tiny ones — that could be a major roadblock on your journey to eight hours of rest. Sometimes we just wish we could just go "Shhhhh!!!" and that would solve all our problems. Alas, that's what earplugs are for.