High Point, NC

Homicide victim was HPU student

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

HIGH POINT — The High Point University community is mourning the loss of a student who was the victim of a homicide this week in which the young woman was killed in a north High Point apartment before her body was found in a car stopped along a roadway in eastern Tennessee.

Gianna Rose Delgado, 19, was a commuter student.

“The HPU community grieves with and extends their sympathies to her friends and family,” the university said in a statement.

The High Point Police Department said Tuesday that Delgado was killed at her apartment on Pallas Way in the Palladium area. Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, will be charged with first-degree murder in the homicide that happened Monday.

Delgado’s death is the eighth homicide this year compared to two at this time in 2020, according to police records requested by The High Point Enterprise.

Authorities say the city’s latest homicide appears to have stemmed from a domestic attack on Delgado.

Cadogan was caught by deputies with the Carter County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office along a roadway in eastern Tennessee. Investigators say Cadogan was driving there to dispose of Delgado’s body, which was in a tote in the car.

Law enforcement became aware of his plans after a woman that Cadogan reportedly contacted in eastern Tennessee alerted law enforcement to the plans.

In its statement, HPU said “there is no record of the suspect ever visiting campus.”

High Point police will seek to extradite Cadogan. He is being held in the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, with no bond allowed.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

