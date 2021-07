Marty Rosenbaum held so many roles during his short lifetime- a hard-working man, high school sports star, avid hunter, logger, driver of the bloodmobile, son, brother, husband, father, grandpa. Marty Rosenbaum was a jack of all trades. A man who is described as a defining classmate, a fun and energetic spirit with a joyful, notable laugh and a larger-than-life persona. We could never go through a store without hearing a million “Hey Marty’s”.