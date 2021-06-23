Cancel
Steilacoom, WA

Elizabeth Grasher: Running for Steilacoom Town Council Seat 2

By The Suburban Times
The Suburban Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Elizabeth Grasher. My family roots in the South Sound began when my Great Grandfather, Raymond Morrissey, served on Camp Lewis during World War One and later settled in Dupont. My Grandparents purchased land on Anderson Island in the 1970’s and I spent many summers, holidays and birthdays on Anderson Island and in Steilacoom. Some of my fondest memories are of the scenic ferry rides, visits to Bair Drug and Hardware, and at the town’s various holiday events.

