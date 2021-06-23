Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, MA

DOCKET NO. SU21P0842PM In the matter of Marie Ferailleur

baystatebanner.com
 9 days ago

CITATION GIVING NOTICE OF PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF CONSERVATOR OR OTHER PROTECTIVE ORDER PURSUANT. Respondent (Person to be Protected/Minor) To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Mattapan Health and Rehabilitation of Mattapan, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Marie Ferailleur is in need of a Conservator or other protective order and requesting that (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Conservator to serve Without Surety on the bond.

www.baystatebanner.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattapan, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
County
Suffolk County, MA
Suffolk County, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protected Minor#State#First Justice#Felix D Arroyo Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related