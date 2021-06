The Poconos are under a heat advisory for the second day in a row, with the National Weather Service warning of high heat index values between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values of up to 101 degrees Fahrenheit are expected in Carbon and Monroe counties, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey. Similarly, temperatures in Pike and Wayne counties may feel as high as 100 degrees, warned the NWS in Binghamton, New York.