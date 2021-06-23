Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LANDER COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM PDT At 413 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles southwest of Battle Mountain, moving northeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phoenix Mine.alerts.weather.gov