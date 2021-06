In a time of crisis, even the smallest gesture of kindness can be just as powerful as the tools and resources needed to transform someone’s life. We often hear just how empowering these little moments are to struggling individuals and families in their ability to anticipate a better future despite their circumstances. Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca invests in 7,000 people each year through meaningful programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. Alone, these programs have a measurable impact on poverty, but how they are administered in and of itself is lifechanging.