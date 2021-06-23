Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 606 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Citronelle, Mount Vernon, Movico, Scoutshire Woods, Lambert Grove, Lambert, Russell, Sidney, Chastang, Bucks and Fort Stoddard.