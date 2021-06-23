Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES NORTHWESTERN MOBILE COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 613 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Chunchula, or 9 miles south of Citronelle, moving southwest at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chunchula, Gulfcrest and I65 And AL 158.