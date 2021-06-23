Cancel
High Point, NC

Roundups: Area wrestlers qualify for state

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 14 days ago

TRIAD — Twelve area schools have qualified 40 wrestlers into Saturday’s NCHSAA state championships.

Glenn will host the 1A and 4A championships, while Wheatmore will feature the 2A championship and Eastern Guilford will handle the 3A championship.

Competition will begin at 9 a.m. at all three sites — with the 1A set to start at 11 a.m. following the 4A at Glenn. There will be no consolation brackets.

Area qualifiers are:

Bishop McGuinness (1A) — Daniel Cancro (195), Gideon Hope (285)

East Davidson (2A) — Martin Tucker (152)

Glenn (4A) — Xander Bayle (113), Omari Lee (195), Riley Logan (106), Noah Richardson (182), Isaac Sheehan (126), Isaiah Wilson (120)

High Point Central (4A) — Joseph Sealey (152)

Ledford (2A) — Christopher Buckman (220), Landon Cartrette (132), Cory Cranford (285), Anthony Walls (170), Connor Wishon (120)

Oak Grove (2A) — John Courson (113), Mason Mabey (182), Landon MacFarland (132), Jaden Williams (160), Zane Williams (220), Tyler Yokeley (145)

Ragsdale (4A) — Nicholas Glasgow (285), Bradley Yokum (106)

Southern Guilford (3A) — Stephen Cotton (132), Jamier Ferere (285), Linwood King (195)

Southwest Guilford (3A) — Ethan Lopez (120)

Thomasville (2A) — Eriberto Torres (138), Carlos Vasquez (126)

Trinity (2A) — Chris Grubb (113), David Makupson (138), Spencer May (106), Alex Minish (152), Aaron Ortega Perez (126), Ayden Prevatte (195), Sebastian Talent (182)

Wheatmore (2A) — Cameron Hinson (126), Seth Miller (132), Trey Swaney (120), Perry Welch (170)

BASEBALL MARTINEZ PITCHES NO-HITTER

THOMASVILLE — Derek Martinez pitched a no-hitter as High Point Post 87 beat Eastern Randolph 10-0 in five innings late Monday night in American Legion baseball at Finch Field.

Martinez, a former Ragsdale standout who now plays at N.C. A&T State, struck out seven while allowing just one walk for the HiToms (4-0)

Post 87 scored seven runs during an 11-batter fourth inning. Cole Philbin (High Point Christian) highlighted the outburst with a two-run RBI double.

The HiToms, after hosting Asheboro on Tuesday, play at home Thursday against Kannapolis.

TENNIS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKETS SET

TRIAD — The brackets are set for this weekend’s NCHSAA girls tennis state championships.

Bishop McGuinness’ Lourdes Lopez will take on Raleigh Charter’s Keerthi Avula in the opening round of the 1A singles bracket.

In the 2A, Wheatmore’s Hannah Carter will face Mount Pleasant’s Lucy Bovard while Oak Grove’s Jessica Fuchs will take on Jordan-Matthews’ Maggie Thornton in singles play. Wheatmore’s Taylor and Kara Comer will play Forbush’s Megan Smith and Elei Ayers in doubles action.

In 3A singles, Southwest Guilford’s Audrey Serb will take on East Chapel Hill’s Clara Mast.

Each competition will be four rounds — except the 1A, which will be three rounds — spread over Friday and Saturday. The 1A and 2A will be at Cary Tennis Park, and 3A will be at Burlington Tennis Complex. Play starts at 9 a.m.

HPU SPORTS HOUSTON NARROWLY MISSES

EUGENE, Ore. — High Point University assistant track and field coach Scott Houston missed becoming a U.S.Olympic pole vaulter by six inches late Monday.

Houston, who coaches the Panthers’ pole vaulters, cleared 18 feet, 10 ¼ inches on his final try and finished seventh in the finals of the Olympic qualifying trials at Hayward Field. The top three will compete.

Chris Nilsen cleared 19-41/4 to finish first. Sam Kendricks, who holds the U.S. record, took second and K.C. Lightfoot third with vaults of 19-21/4. Houston reached the same height as Andrew Irwin but Irwin got sixth because of the fewer attempts.

CASTILLO FINISHES 23RD

MIDLAND, Texas — High Point University rising redshirt sophomore Christian Castillo finished 23rd recently in the Texas Amateur at Midland Country club.

Castillo used two rounds in red numbers to finish at even-par 288 for a share of 23rd place. He carded four birdies in an opening round par 72 and made five birdies on the way to a second round 71.

Castillo hit a rough patch on the back nine in round three and took a 77 before he rebounded nicely with a 68 in the final round thanks to six birdies in between bogeys on his first and last hole of the day.

DDCC NAMES RIDGE AS AD

THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College head basketball coach Matt Ridge will become the college’s new athletic director, the school announced Tuesday.

Ridge will start work July 1 following the retirement of Kenneth Kirk. Ridge has been the Storm’s head coach basketball since 2007.

Ridge will remain head coach of men’s basketball, which finished its most successful season to date in April when the Storm captured the runner-up title in the NJCAA Division II championship. As athletic director, Ridge now is also responsible for women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s golf.

Ridge leaves a long career as a high school math teacher, most recently at Southwest Guilford, to take the new position at Davidson-Davie.

Ridge, who played at Ledford, coached basketball, golf and track at the high school level — including at High Point Central and East Davidson — and served as an assistant JV basketball coach at UNC Chapel Hill.

Kirk has served in various roles at Davidson-Davie since 1991, including admissions, retention, and advising. He has been head of athletics and wellness since Davidson-Davie revived its athletics program in 2007.

