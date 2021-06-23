Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Leader McCarthy, House Republicans Hold Press Conference on China Accountability

By admin
Pine Tree
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. – House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) spoke at a press conference today with Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01), Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Lead Republican of House Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul (TX-10), Ranking Member James Comer (KY-01), Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), and Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX-02) about House Republicans’ roadmap to hold China accountable for their coverup of COVID-19 and deliver transparency and justice to the American people.

thepinetree.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Brett Guthrie
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Iran#China Accountability#Americans#Democrats#Congress#China Task Force#Chinese#Nih#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Lacking a policy agenda, GOP's McCarthy unveils 'task forces'

Congressional Republicans are not only uninterested in governing, they also haven't bothered to craft anything resembling a policy agenda. In fact, it was just last summer when Republican officials decided they'd go without a party platform for the first time since 1854. But as House Republicans find themselves directionless and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

McCarthy tasks House Intelligence Republicans to investigate NSA

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy directed Republicans on the Intelligence Committee to investigate the National Security Agency over concerns of "politicization." There has been a "disturbing trend" at the agency, the California Republican said Wednesday, following the Biden administration's move to sideline Michael Ellis, a top NSA lawyer picked by former President Donald Trump, extending to this week when Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed he was being spied on by the NSA.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

House Republicans press for answers to origins of COVID-19

House Republicans took aim at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology Tuesday in a hearing Tuesday to investigate the origins of COVID-19. “The evidence continues to mount that this was a man-made disaster that started in the Wuhan lab,” said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican, in his opening remarks. “If that is the case, then it might be considered dramatically worse than Chernobyl.”
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Republicans oppose Democratic-led China bill

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans said on Monday they opposed Democratic-led legislation intended to boost competitiveness with China and push Beijing on human rights, meaning the panel will likely advance the bill this week with only Democratic support. A spokesperson for Representative...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy pans deal: Biden gave GOP 'whiplash'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday poured cold water on a $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal struck by the White House and senators of both parties a day earlier, predicting it would not pass Congress after President Biden linked it to a separate multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package. “I think...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Police officer asks McCarthy to condemn Republican comments on Capitol attack

Michael Fanone, a Metropolitan Police officer who suffered a mild heart attack and a brain injury during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, challenged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a meeting on Friday to publicly condemn Republicans who have downplayed the insurrection and voted against honoring the law enforcement who protected them during the siege.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

House GOP demands probes, sanctions, lawsuits to hold China accountable for COVID-19

House Republicans on Wednesday redoubled efforts to hold China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic, pressuring President Biden and congressional Democrats to take action. The GOP lawmakers touted an eight-point plan released earlier this week that includes declassifying intelligence related to the origins of the virus and hitting China with visa restrictions, sanctions and other measures.