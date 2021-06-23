Leader McCarthy, House Republicans Hold Press Conference on China Accountability
Washington, D.C. – House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) spoke at a press conference today with Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01), Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Lead Republican of House Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul (TX-10), Ranking Member James Comer (KY-01), Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), and Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX-02) about House Republicans’ roadmap to hold China accountable for their coverup of COVID-19 and deliver transparency and justice to the American people.thepinetree.net