New York City, NY

Pineapple Club

By Hannah Albertine
The Infatuation
 6 days ago
If you walk the perimeter of Tompkins Square Park on a nice night, you’ll notice that getting drunk in the East Village is still very much a NYC pastime for a self-selected group. For all those looking to initiate themselves into said self-selected group (even just for a night), we’d suggest heading to this cocktail bar that opened in the spring of 2020 on East 6th Street between A and B. The Pineapple Club sticks pretty close to its tropical theme, which means you should come here expecting to drink colorful rum drinks. In addition to a greenhouse-like indoor area, Pineapple Club has a sidewalk patio that’s always busy on weekends.

New York City, NY
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
