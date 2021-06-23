Pineapple Club
If you walk the perimeter of Tompkins Square Park on a nice night, you’ll notice that getting drunk in the East Village is still very much a NYC pastime for a self-selected group. For all those looking to initiate themselves into said self-selected group (even just for a night), we’d suggest heading to this cocktail bar that opened in the spring of 2020 on East 6th Street between A and B. The Pineapple Club sticks pretty close to its tropical theme, which means you should come here expecting to drink colorful rum drinks. In addition to a greenhouse-like indoor area, Pineapple Club has a sidewalk patio that’s always busy on weekends.www.theinfatuation.com