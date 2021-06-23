Alewife Brewing

Look: 3.75 | smell: 4 | taste: 4 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 4. more a front end sour than a wild fermented beer, to my tastes at least, and while its mighty tasty, its also not what they do best i think, the brett beers are what has stoked me the most of theirs, less the cleans and the sours, but this is modern and pretty well executed, plus the can art is awesome! its a dry hopped sour, and seems more purely lacto soured than many of their others ive had from the corked little bottles, less funk here, but it also seems relatively mature for what it is, even with the freshness of the hops, so i could be wrong on how its made, but suffice it to say it just presents itself more like a new school berliner or something than a wild beer. in any event, its pale and a little cloudy from the can but still very light looking with a very airy and quick fading white head. it smells like sliced orange, tangy not quite ripe kiwi fruit, and zested lemon, very bright and summery, not too puckery but definitely packing some acidity, and its mouthwatering and juicy to me. the flavor is simple on the grain side, wheaty and earthy but not starchy or heavy, doing the bare minimum in an understated way here, but thats all that is needed from the malt in this one. the hops are juicy and fresh in here, citrus forward, and without any bitterness, boldly but also tastefully dosed, and the finish is fast but not fully dry, with moderate sourness, refreshing. i like their more complex ferments, but no denying this is nice beer too, seems like they do a number of things very well, and i am surprised more acclaim hasnt come for them yet. my only critique here really is that this could use a bit more carbonation, it starts of active but it seems to dissipate out pretty quickly and its less good when its less lively. still, another quality brew from these guys, great for the hot weather!