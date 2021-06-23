Cancel
Alewife Brewing

By Nikko Duren
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alewife moved from Long Island City to Sunnyside in 2020. But their new sidewalk patio has plenty of outdoor seating for you, your dog, your baby, and maybe even a few friends. You can try nearly 30 draft beers here, including a bunch they brew themselves, and if you stop by over the weekend you might catch a food truck parked out front. Check their Instagram before you arrive for the latest updates, but in the past they’ve served everything from lobster rolls and birria tacos to pastrami sandwiches and empanadas.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island City#Pastrami#Tacos#Birria#Food Drink
