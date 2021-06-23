Cancel
Bandits

Bandits has taken over the former Daddy-O space in Greenwich Village with a diner-themed drinking hole that looks great both inside and out. Checkered floors, colorful banquettes, and globe lighting are consistent fixtures inside the dining area and outdoors on their open-air patio, which deserves some kind of design award. On a scale from dive to fancy cocktail bar, this place sits right in the middle, with beer-and-shot specials, and massive tiki cocktails on the menu. While you’ll definitely need a reservation to hang out here on weekends, it’s a great place to go with a big group and eat the type of food you’d expect at a kitschy diner, including four different kinds of loaded tater tots, deep-fried hot dogs, and a smashburger. Plus they’ve got a few late-night options for the vegans among us, like an excellent chickpea “tuna” melt and everything bagel shishito peppers.

Pineapple Club

If you walk the perimeter of Tompkins Square Park on a nice night, you’ll notice that getting drunk in the East Village is still very much a NYC pastime for a self-selected group. For all those looking to initiate themselves into said self-selected group (even just for a night), we’d suggest heading to this cocktail bar that opened in the spring of 2020 on East 6th Street between A and B. The Pineapple Club sticks pretty close to its tropical theme, which means you should come here expecting to drink colorful rum drinks. In addition to a greenhouse-like indoor area, Pineapple Club has a sidewalk patio that’s always busy on weekends.
Talea Beer Co.

If you’re at all interested in bright, refreshing sour beer or the city’s newest breweries, bump Talea in Williamsburg to the top of your drinking to-do list. Talea’s beers are often fruit-forward, even if they’re not technically sours - like a hazy double IPA made with papaya and lime. Bring a group of friends, and show up close to when they open on weekends if you don’t have a reservation (since it gets packed during peak hours). We like their $20 flights if you’re drinking in the open taproom that looks like a coworking space you’d actually want to spend eight hours in, but you can always grab a four-pack to-go and head to McCarren Park a block away.
Peckham Riviera

If you’re into that whole urban paradise thing, you’ll love Peckham Riviera. If you’re a massive geography nerd, you’ll probably hate it because we can assure you this place isn’t actually on the coastline. Plot twist, it’s in Peckham. That being said, after a couple of amaretto sours you really do feel like you’re on holiday. Unlike many of London’s other big outdoor cocktail spaces, this place isn’t pretentious or showy in the slightest. There’s no music blasting over your conversation, just fun takes on classic cocktails, a toasty canopied courtyard, and plenty of foliage to admire between martinis. Heads up, they also screen all the major sports games in their courtyard.
Runaway Roof

Runaway Roof’s charm is that it’s a rooftop without the annoying rooftop scene. That’s in part because of how massive this Bushwick spot is. Much like Citi Field or an elite Crate & Barrel, this relatively calm spot has three levels of seating. But unlike those city institutions, here you can participate in weekly yoga sessions, brunch service on weekends, and Happy Hour from 6-8pm on weekdays. They even have their own diner restaurant (which happens to serve perfectly crispy fried pickles). You can check out their schedule and reserve a spot here.
Afuri Ramen

Even if you’re a casual ramen eater, you’re probably aware that certain varieties have been oversaturated in LA in the past decade or so (we’re looking at you, tonkotsu). And that’s exactly why the arrival of Afuri in the Arts District is so exciting. The specialty at this Tokyo-based ramen chain is yuzu shio - a light, acidic broth that’s unlike any version that’s ever made its way to LA. The broth itself is made from a combination of chicken, seafood, vegetables, and seaweed - providing a bright umami flavor that hits the spot whether it’s 50 or 100 degrees outside. I also loved their perfectly-crispy gyoza and the crackliness of the fried shiitake wrapped in a soft, pillow-y bun. Right now, they’re only open until 9pm, but with a full cocktail and beer program, Afuri is a great option if you’re looking for a casual big group dinner spot in the AD before heading out on the town.
Little Fish

Perfect For: Impressing Out of Towners Outdoor/Patio Situation People Watching. A good pop-up serves delicious food. A great one feels like you’ve been let in on some grand secret. Little Fish is the latter. Run by a group of chefs who met while working at Son of a Gun, this low-key Echo Park fish fry is secretly running one of the best backyard parties in the city.
Alewife Brewing

Alewife moved from Long Island City to Sunnyside in 2020. But their new sidewalk patio has plenty of outdoor seating for you, your dog, your baby, and maybe even a few friends. You can try nearly 30 draft beers here, including a bunch they brew themselves, and if you stop by over the weekend you might catch a food truck parked out front. Check their Instagram before you arrive for the latest updates, but in the past they’ve served everything from lobster rolls and birria tacos to pastrami sandwiches and empanadas.
Benh Mi

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Dining Solo Lunch Quick Eats Serious Take-Out Operation. Before Benh Mi was a South Beach restaurant with a real cash register, it was a pandemic pop-up run out of Benjamin Murray’s kitchen. And it took very little time for the laid-off Miami chef’s bánh mì meal kits to earn the kind of following we usually only see in the world of very expensive sneakers. This was because his sandwiches were delicious, easy to make, and, by that point in the pandemic, most of us had burned through all our first, second, and third-tier TV shows.
Sochi Saigonese Kitchen

We first became fans of this Vietnamese restaurant in Lakeview after eating here on a 90-degree day. Sochi’s refreshing seared duck salad was exactly what we needed - the gỏi vịt was topped with tender breast underneath crispy skin, pickled daikon and carrots, and a perfect amount of mint, sweet and spicy ginger fish dressing. The menu also has bigger entrees like phở and cơm chiên, and a delicious bánh mì with an excellent ratio of pâté and pork loaf to crunchy bread. This place works for a catch-up dinner with friends or a casual date night, and while they don’t have patio seating, they do have plenty of garage-style windows to make the space feel airy and bright.
Space Park

Space Park is a huge outdoor event space and marketplace brought to us by the Club Space team. And even if you’re not a Club Space regular, you should check this place out. The venue will do the occasional ticketed show, but they’re open to the public on Friday and Saturday for their Trippy Market, which is a blast. You can have some drinks, lay in a hammock, watch live bands, and grab food from one of the onsite vendors, which includes very good pizza and one of our favorite food trucks in town, the plant-based Sunday. Admission to Trippy Market is free and you can RSVP online.
Where To Grab Lunch In The City

If you work in the City, then you’re probably reading this on the job. The hours are brutal, the workload unrelenting, and you still can’t find a pair of shoes that are 100% comfortable to go with your suit. The least you can do is take a few minutes to sit down with something that tastes good, and pretend you’re somewhere that’s nicer than your desk for a few minutes each day. Here’s where to grab a quick lunch.
Chikatana

This Mexican restaurant in the West Loop is from a former chef of Mi Tocaya (one of our favorite spots in the city), and serves wonderful dishes like cochinita pibil, tlayudas, tuétano, and pato en mole, along with perfectly chewy tortillas. The big space has large tables perfect for groups, the bar area is ideal for grabbing cocktails with friends (the Paloma is excellent). Another great thing to know about this place? It’s still new enough that you can actually reserve a table before 11pm. Well, at least at the time of this writing.
Where To Drink After-Work When The 5pm Thirst Hits

After a gruelling day of DMing Nicolas Cage memes to colleagues and reading every Guardian blind dates column ever, you need a drink. But before you settle for the 4/10 chain pub around the corner, you might want to think about going somewhere with a bit more pizzazz. Wednesdays are, after all, the new Thursdays, and at some point Thursdays were the new Fridays, which means that a majority of the week is made for drinking. So, when the sun is shining and you’ve had enough - consider going to one of these spots when aperitivo hour hits.
The Chick Inn

This chicken-any-way-you-like-it restaurant from the team behind Fumo opened during the pandemic, offering Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, spicy fried chicken sandwiches, and more via pickup and delivery. The idea was clearly a good one, as I found myself ordering from this place again almost as soon as I finished my first bite of rotisserie chicken. And it’s not just the various chicken dishes, but the terrific sides (don’t miss the spicy vodka rice) and dipping sauces (the cilantro green sauce is a winner, but at $1 each you can try all seven with the help of some waffle fries). Now that you can dine in, the sidewalk greenhouse with hanging plants and macrame lamps is especially nice.
A Saturday Afternoon In Wicker Park

Day trips are great, but sometimes you just want to spend your Saturday in the city - preferably while avoiding crowds of tourists. And one of our favorite areas to do this is Wicker Park - a neighborhood where you can bike along the 606 trail, check out breweries, and visit some of the best restaurants in the city. So if you’re looking to spend a Saturday drinking interesting beer, eating delicious food, and maybe even playing some mini-golf, we planned the day for you.
Animalsglobaloutdoors.com

Wildlife Watching Wednesday: Raccoons, The Masked Bandits

Everyone is familiar with the common North American raccoon. Raccoons thrive in almost every habitat in the United States: in both rural settings and in urban areas. They have mastered the ability to adapt to living conditions almost anywhere, and living right alongside humans is no problem for them. Identifying...
The Best Places To Eat In Spitalfields

Turn right out of Shoreditch High Street overground, under the bridge, and past the guy playing The Weeknd on the windpipes, and you’ll be in Spitalfields. Once known for its community of artists, Spitalfields is now, basically, one big street art tour. Everyday, crowds take pictures of an inexplicable stencil of the Queen dressed in stilettos giving the v sign. Someone, somewhere, is turning in their grave.
Gaythering Bar

Gaythering Bar is located in the lobby of Hotel Gaythering, which is, you guessed it, a gay hotel. The boutique hotel caters to men specifically and the bar’s clientele definitely reflects that. The bar itself is dark and cozy, with a few tables and couches. They do events like trivia, bingo, and karaoke, but the Friday night Bears and Hares party is really their main event. Located right off the Venetian Causeway before Alton Road, it’s a bit separated from other gay nightlife spots, and as a result, is a little more low-key.
Java Beach Cafe

This Outer Sunset cafe is located only a few steps from Ocean Beach, which is only one reason we love coming here. The other is Java Beach Cafe’s range of great lunch options, from salads and bagel sandwiches to subs and wraps. They also have an extensive coffee menu. Order takeout and head to the beach or Golden Gate Park for a picnic, or settle in at one of the tables on the patio out front.
Uncle Benny's Donut & Bagel

There are some days when we crave a small donut or just a few donut holes. And then there are others when we simply need to devour a face-sized fritter (the shop’s true highlight) or an arm-length Tiger Tail. Uncle Benny’s covers all these bases. Despite the consistently high quality of everything on the menu, prices haven’t changed much here in the last decade. You can pair your donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and omelets with coffee, a smoothie, or something fun from the refrigerated case, including jasmine green tea and aloe juice.