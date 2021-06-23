The Ready Rooftop Bar

Even if you’re a casual ramen eater, you’re probably aware that certain varieties have been oversaturated in LA in the past decade or so (we’re looking at you, tonkotsu). And that’s exactly why the arrival of Afuri in the Arts District is so exciting. The specialty at this Tokyo-based ramen chain is yuzu shio - a light, acidic broth that’s unlike any version that’s ever made its way to LA. The broth itself is made from a combination of chicken, seafood, vegetables, and seaweed - providing a bright umami flavor that hits the spot whether it’s 50 or 100 degrees outside. I also loved their perfectly-crispy gyoza and the crackliness of the fried shiitake wrapped in a soft, pillow-y bun. Right now, they’re only open until 9pm, but with a full cocktail and beer program, Afuri is a great option if you’re looking for a casual big group dinner spot in the AD before heading out on the town.