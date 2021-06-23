Tick, Tick…BOOM! Release Date, Cast and More

Based on the Israeli TV phenomenon Kvodo, Your Honor is an American limited series that follows Michael Desiato, a judge who has his morals tested as he’s forced to bend the law for family. The series released in December 2020 with a total of 10 episodes on Showtime After the heart-wrenching finale leaving Michael (alongside the fans) distraught, the story for the Desiatos seems all but complete with few threads left untied. That however does not mean the end of the series as Kvodo itself has a season 2. Multiple writers involved with Your Honor have shown interest in further expanding on the tragedy of Micahel Desiato and seemingly they’ll have their wish granted as Showtime is reportedly going to renew the show after the first season shattered multiple viewing records in the UK on its release.