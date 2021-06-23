Tick, Tick…BOOM! Release Date, Cast and More
Do you hear that ticking? It’s the countdown to the release of tick, tick…BOOM! which released an explosive first trailer this month and introduced the world to a singing, dancing Andrew Garfield. The feature directorial debut of Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, tick, tick…BOOM! is set debut on Netflix this fall and continue the movie musical Renaissance that we’re all enjoying this year. Here’s everything we know about tick, tick…BOOM!www.slashfilm.com